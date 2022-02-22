© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I AM the Real ‘character Forres Gump'
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • February 22, 2022
Forrest & I are both 'Maintainers & Builders.'
Therefore, we 'are there when it happens' or actually bring about what happens? Did I help bring about both the 'Real I.D. Act' & the 1997 Phoenix Lights? Does it matter only in that it happen & other similar matters could happen, if you 'Listen up?'
Just because someone does not understand what has been said here, doesn’t mean it is NOT real. If Media isn’t covering this/allowing it, it does not mean it doesn’t exist!
Therefore, we 'are there when it happens' or actually bring about what happens? Did I help bring about both the 'Real I.D. Act' & the 1997 Phoenix Lights? Does it matter only in that it happen & other similar matters could happen, if you 'Listen up?'
Just because someone does not understand what has been said here, doesn’t mean it is NOT real. If Media isn’t covering this/allowing it, it does not mean it doesn’t exist!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.