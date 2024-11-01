© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"372 Duodecillion Possibilities: COVID Complexities & Long COVID Remedies w/ Dr. Bryan Ardis"
290 views • 6 months ago
In this enlightening episode, we sit down with Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss his groundbreaking book, Beyond the COVID-19 Lies. Dr. Ardis reveals the shocking complexities of COVID-19, including the discovery of 36 different poisons and the staggering 372 duodecillion possibilities that arise from their combinations.
We delve into the implications of this knowledge for those suffering from long COVID, exploring natural remedies that can help alleviate symptoms. From the benefits of a yeast-free diet and cinnamon to the surprising role of nicotine, Dr. Ardis offers practical insights for those seeking alternatives to long-term medication with minimal improvement.
Join us as we uncover the truth behind COVID-19, discuss the importance of informed treatment choices, and empower listeners to take charge of their health in the face of misinformation. Whether you’re experiencing long COVID symptoms or simply want to understand the pandemic's impact on our health, this episode is a must-listen!Show more
You can buy his book at https://thedrardisshow.com/
Follow us on:
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
