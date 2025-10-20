BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Don't you buy no Earl Scheib special
wolfburg
wolfburg
12 followers
81 views • 1 day ago

   Price: forty-five thousand https://www.thesamba.com/vw/classifieds/detail.php?id=2686112

A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove


[Intro] Don't you buy no Earl Scheib special Oval Vert My 57 Convertible, a true work of art People's choice award, they all want to know Where'd you find this gem, a vintage show? Third owner, I am, since new garage kept tight Original gray, a stunning sight [Chorus] Leather sheep, skins, coco mats on the floor Ready to roll forevermore Engine's a dream, smooth as can be Top up or down, just for me Sapphire radio, ivory delight [Verse] Hubcaps and bendix, a vintage sight Petri wheel, golden Leo horn, so grand Bambus reserve, always at hand NOS parts galore, a true collector's dream Gas tank fuel pump, a glistening gleam Brakes, suspension, all in pristine state Sixty years young, still by faith [Chorus] Leather sheep, skins, coco mats on the floor Ready to roll forevermore Engine's a dream, smooth as can be Top up or down, just for me Sapphire radio, ivory delight [Verse] Hubcaps and bendix, a vintage sight Rain or shine, she's always a joy Forty years together, a love story Original paint, rust free and true Bias ply tires, see me through Original spare, tools and more A classic beauty forevermore [Chorus] Leather sheep, skins, coco mats on the floor Ready to roll forevermore Engine's a dream, smooth as can be Top up or down, just for me Sapphire radio, ivory delight Hubcaps and bendicts, a vintage sight Forty-five thousand, a worthy price For this '57, a timeless ride A piece of history, a rolling art Forever in my soul and heart

hip-hopcountryfolka fusion of bluegrassand soulthis track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature soundssaxophone and warm harmonica glide inlayering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussionsustaining an upbeatrelaxed groove
