⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, March 1, 2023.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 March 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the Assault and Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the enemy units near Dvurechnaya and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

💥Three AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy has lost a total of up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, active actions by the units and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have resulted in neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Stelmakhovka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the offensive and artillery operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers.





💥In addition, 1 munition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Ochertino and one fuel depot of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade has been hit near Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye, Novodanilovka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region). The enemy has lost up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzers.





◽️In Kherson direction, artillery has destroyed up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and 2 Akatsia self-propelled howitzers.

◽️In addition, 1 munition depot of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region).

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6315))

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 173 areas.





💥A temporary location of a Ukrainian nationalist militants has been hit near Shchurovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️1 Su-24 aircraft of the AFU has been shot down by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 15 Ukrainian UAVs near Novaya Zburyevka, Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), Semyonovka (Zaporozhye region), Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Liman Vtoroy (Kharkov region).





◽️In addition, an attempt by Kiev regime to conduct a massive drone attack on facilities on Crimean peninsula has been prevented. Six Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down by Russian air defence means. Four more Ukrainian UAVs have been rendered inoperable by electronic warfare. There were no casualties or destruction on the ground.





📊In total, 391 airplanes, 211 helicopters, 3,281 unmanned aerial vehicles, 406 air defence missile systems, 8,086 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,240 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,621 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.