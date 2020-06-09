PREPARE TO MEET YOUR MAKER

Isa 51:13-15



13 That you should forget the Lord your Maker, Who stretched forth the heavens and laid the foundations of the earth, and fear continually every day because of the fury of the oppressor, when he makes ready to destroy or even though he did so? And where is the fury of the oppressor?



14 The captive exile and he who is bent down by chains shall speedily be released; and he shall not die and go down to the pit of destruction, nor shall his food fail.



15 For I am the Lord your God, Who stirs up the sea so that its waves roar and Who by rebuke restrains it — the Lord of hosts is His name.

AMP