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New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN's Official NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door
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95 views • May 25, 2020
Recently Spiro was joined by Helen Buyniski a journalist for RT, to breakdown the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 document titled ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.’
The 2010 Rockefeller document, particularly the ‘Lock-Step’ portion, laid out a scenario involving a global health pandemic. The document ultimately came to the conclusion, that the only way to mitigate a global pandemic, was by implementing China’s hardcore authoritarian police state lockdown as the model world wide.
And here we are today, as we find ourselves in this exact scenario, just a coincidence? Just about a month ago, on April 21st the Rockefeller Foundation released another document titled ‘National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.’
In this report Spiro is joined by Helen Buyniski breakdown what the social engineers have in store for us in this Rockefeller blueprint document.
Spiro and Helen also discuss the United Nations New World Order website (yes it is real) in addition to recent reports of the CDC going door to door in Atlanta Georgia taking peoples blood for antibody tests related to the Coronavirus and much more.
Spiro Skouras https://youtu.be/jSgk44BE67c
The 2010 Rockefeller document, particularly the ‘Lock-Step’ portion, laid out a scenario involving a global health pandemic. The document ultimately came to the conclusion, that the only way to mitigate a global pandemic, was by implementing China’s hardcore authoritarian police state lockdown as the model world wide.
And here we are today, as we find ourselves in this exact scenario, just a coincidence? Just about a month ago, on April 21st the Rockefeller Foundation released another document titled ‘National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.’
In this report Spiro is joined by Helen Buyniski breakdown what the social engineers have in store for us in this Rockefeller blueprint document.
Spiro and Helen also discuss the United Nations New World Order website (yes it is real) in addition to recent reports of the CDC going door to door in Atlanta Georgia taking peoples blood for antibody tests related to the Coronavirus and much more.
Spiro Skouras https://youtu.be/jSgk44BE67c
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