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FOIA Shows $1,000,000,000 Given To Media To Push Gov. Vaccine Propaganda
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276 views • March 07, 2022
The media received a Billion dollars for government propaganda about the vaccine. Also, Does Pfizer document dump prove fraud? Dr. Robert Malone says lawyers are licking their chops.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Naomi Wolf and Dr. Robert Malone
https://rumble.com/vwjj67-episode-1687-the-lies-of-pfizer-the-billion-dollar-cash-payment-from-biden-.html
2) Blaze article
https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Naomi Wolf and Dr. Robert Malone
https://rumble.com/vwjj67-episode-1687-the-lies-of-pfizer-the-billion-dollar-cash-payment-from-biden-.html
2) Blaze article
https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines
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