Spring Liver Health: TCM's Ancient Wisdom for Seasonal Wellness

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-Traditional Chinese Medicine links spring with liver health, emphasizing seasonal support and energy flow balance.
-Case report describes damp-phlegm pattern involving weak metabolism, causing fluid, fat accumulation and related symptoms.
-TCM associates liver with Qi regulation, emotional stability, tendon function, eye health, active during spring.
-Practitioners imbalance symptoms including irritability, headaches, digestive issues, muscle tension, menstrual irregularities, and vision problems.
-Recommendations include leafy greens, moderate exercise, stress-reducing practices, routines, while mainstream medicine notes limited evidence.
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