BREAKING NEWS: Trump Lets Loose On James & Engoron, Vows Appeal After NYC Civil Fraud Trial Ruling
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: Trump Lets Loose On James & Engoron, Vows Appeal After NYC Civil Fraud Trial Ruling.   President Trump sounds off on the $355 million verdict in his NYC civil fraud trial in remarks at Mar-a-Lago. 

nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

