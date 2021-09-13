Dr. Chinda Brandolino refers to the technology that makes it possible for the Bluetooth to read codes in inoculated individuals

ORWELL CITY - September 12, 2021



In an interview for Conversations with Evelyn Bergelund, Dr. Chinda Brandolino referred, once again, to the nanoprocessor detected in vaccines. This time, she further expanded on the topic of code readings with Bluetooth technology.



Man: How does the Bluetooth code appear? The one that can be read after having being vaccinated. How does that happen?



Dr. Chinda Brandolino: It's simply a metallic nomenclature that is introduced. Think that a nanometer must be a millionth of a billionth. Our mind can't perceive the size of something so small, can it? So that inscription, obviously, is recorded at the inoculation site of the vaccine. Not in the rest of the organism but in the inoculation site of the vaccine. You can verify it yourself, eh?



That was developed by a certain Hugh at the request of Bill Gates. He studied how that code could be introduced, at the time, with an indelible ink into the DNA in the human body. Of course, the material has to be metallic. I tell you again, it has to be an emitter and receiver of microwaves. So there it is. Any of you can verify it.



This was forewarned a long time ago. It was, let me think... Luc Montagnier had already warned about it. Also, others like Dr. Hamer. There were doctors already thirty years ago who warned that a kind of chip was going to be introduced with the label that would allow being identified. A kind of bar code.

Above, Orwell City provides the key moment.