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Medical Racism - The New Apartheid
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341 views • April 03, 2021
“Medical Racism” illuminates the shocking history of human experimentation targeting Blacks and people of color by government health regulators and private pharmaceutical companies.
Directed by Academy Award nominee David Massey, the film chronicles the medical cartel’s long history of targeting minority populations for unethical experiments, the acquiescence of regulatory agencies and medical ethicists, and the silence of physicians that allows these atrocities to continue today.
Directed by Academy Award nominee David Massey, the film chronicles the medical cartel’s long history of targeting minority populations for unethical experiments, the acquiescence of regulatory agencies and medical ethicists, and the silence of physicians that allows these atrocities to continue today.
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