VICTOR'S JUSTICE? Were the Nuremberg Trials Fair?

As World war 2 reaches to a close, the total annihilation of the axis war machine is all but complete. The question remains what should be done with the leftover leaders and high-ranking officials of wartime Germany. Multiple options were discussed, but in the end, it was decided that they would-be put-on trial. The proceedings would take place in Nuremberg. The city was chosen mostly because the palace of justice, where the trial would be held, was left largely intact by the allied bombing, but also because of its symbolic value, as it was considered the birthplace of the NSDAP. But doubt quickly arose, especially on the German side, as to whether the trial would be conducted fairly and in accordance with the rule of law, or would it simply serve as an instrument of victor’s justice. We will try to tackle this question with this video, and hopefully discover the failings of the International Military tribunal, but also its triumphs, and to determine to what degree did the individual actors of the trail remain objective and just when deciding the faiths of men who supported a regime that left an entire continent in ruble, sought to exterminate nations, and killed millions.

00:00 - Intro



01:30 - There is to be no penalty without previous law

06:00 - The judges

08:32 - The hypocrisy of the allied Nations

11:48 - The conclusion

