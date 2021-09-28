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Is Martial Law What's Coming Next ?
The Prisoner
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800 views • September 28, 2021
Is Martial Law their next move, is this what they have been building things up to since the very beginning?

Everything shows that they have already started and will continue to follow this road, this is the only way for them to modify all the existing Laws that can protect us today, if this happens around the world there will be no place left to go and everything we are fighting for today will be in vain.

There is a way to stop this from happening, but we need to see further than what seems obvious to us today, the only way to stop this from happening is to see their moves in advance and play wisely, we have the law on our side, and as long as we still have them we need to use them.


Manifesting will only bring us problems, and enable them to instal something very dangerous something that ther will be no return from, I'm talking about Martial Law, this is about to happen around the world, because we are doing everything that is expected of us, just know that they did everything they could so that we would react this way, because through our actions they will acomplish their final goal, instaling Martial Law.

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUxMUxOyQGo
Unmasking the Truth

Thanks to The Crowhouse for the Tip
Keywords
nwotyrannymartial law
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