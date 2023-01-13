https://gettr.com/post/p24vahc5362

01/11/2023 American singer John Tabacco: The Chinese Communist Party is not afraid of the United States because they have been buying it off. Americans need to realize that it is we ourselves who are enabling the Chinese Communist Party.





01/11/2023 美国歌手约翰·塔巴科：中共并不害怕美国，因为他们已经收买了美国。美国人需要认识到，是我们自己在扶持中国共产党。