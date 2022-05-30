A NEW LEVEL OF GENOCIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TheCrowhouse
https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
5-11 Year Old Covid19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Volunteers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm_gLd7MjP0
Mother Films Daughter Getting Vaxxed, Puking, and Dying
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jYGoqwEMqtvM/
The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections
https://www.globalresearch.ca/evidence-millions-deaths-serious-adverse-events-resulting-experimental-covid-19-injections/5763676
Aussie TV host Erin Jayne Plummer dies ‘suddenly’ aged 42
https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/aussie-tv-host-erin-jayne-plummer-dies-suddenly-aged-42--c-6913577
Ray Liotta died in the Dominican Republic
https://www.msn.com/es-mx/noticias/mundo/el-actor-ray-liotta-muri%C3%B3-en-rep%C3%BAblica-dominicana-donde-grababa-su-nueva-pel%C3%ADcula/ar-AAXLpyI
Peace in Ukraine is not an option
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/they-re-just-outright-telling-us-that-peace-in-ukraine-is-not-an-option/#.Yo-1-FzCy88.mailto
Transgender Barbie
https://www.msn.com/es-mx/entretenimiento/famosos/barbie-lanza-primera-mu%C3%B1eca-transg%C3%A9nero-inspirada-en-laverne-cox/ar-AAXMRHc
One Billion People At Risk Of Power Blackouts As Global Grids Stretched
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/one-billion-people-risk-power-blackouts-global-grids-stretched
Justin Trudeau cancels B.C. appearance after protesters gather carrying noose
https://ca.adong.org/justin-trudeau-cancels-bc-appearance-after-protesters-gather-carrying-noose
A runner died in the Brooklyn Half Marathon, where organizers had warned of heat concerns.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/21/nyregion/runner-dead-brooklyn-half-marathon.html
New kind of 'highly reactive' chemical is found in Earth's atmosphere – could be triggering respiratory and heart diseases
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10861331/Entirely-new-kind-highly-reactive-chemical-Earths-atmosphere.html
Yuval Harari -= Humans are Hackable
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ59sHbBW6Hj/
MUSE - COMPLIANCE - Great Reset - (End Clip)
https://t.me/videoCelnozor/1649
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa