A Recession is Looming: Prepping with Precious Metals
LifeSiteNews
Published 21 days ago |
Current financial uncertainty is destroying the stability and economic future for millions of Americans in all 50 states, with the opportunity to truly prepare for the worst closing rapidly. In response to this turmoil, John-Henry Westen discusses the current economic landscape and considers fundamental financial readiness — cash and precious metals — with one of LifeSite's long-time "preppers," Nick Marmalejo.

