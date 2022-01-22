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JAN 3RD- 500 CANADIAN DOCTORS WHISTLEBLOW THE HORRIFIC PFIZER TRIALS RESULTS
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310 views • January 22, 2022
Pfizer was forced against their will to show the first 2 months of what happened to people during these trials...The courts upheld a Freedom Of Information request by a group of American doctors and what has been disclosed would make every Canadian bang on our governments doors to explain! The 500 doctors/scientists video and documents I share will explain what the average person may find hard to understand themselves as to the atrocious results we are witnessing and what each result means for you and your precious family. Please take the time to listen to your Canadian doctors who are risking all to tell you...
If you would like to book Odessa for your show please email [email protected] and not facebook messenger as those are not received.
SIGN!! MP LEGIT petition that must be seen in parliament to stop the ivermectin cover up. MP petition- ALL CANADIAN”S PLEASE SIGN :https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3588 and more information at: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/petition-to-make-ivermectin-widely-available-for-covid-19-treatment-in-canada-now-open-for-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR1udmQiVp_CLXDHqGlGQtpu_Wa28pQd_z_6Jqif0FAIL6S8YgRSunOf9AQ
If you would like to book Odessa for your show please email [email protected] and not facebook messenger as those are not received.
SIGN!! MP LEGIT petition that must be seen in parliament to stop the ivermectin cover up. MP petition- ALL CANADIAN”S PLEASE SIGN :https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3588 and more information at: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/petition-to-make-ivermectin-widely-available-for-covid-19-treatment-in-canada-now-open-for-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR1udmQiVp_CLXDHqGlGQtpu_Wa28pQd_z_6Jqif0FAIL6S8YgRSunOf9AQ
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