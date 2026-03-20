InfoWars - Mike Adams & Michael Yon, 'THIS IS ENGINEERED!'

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RED ALERT: "THIS IS ENGINEERED!" Energy Crisis Caused By Iran War Will Lead To A Global Food Shortage Where Hundreds Of Millions Of People Could Starve To Death! Former Green Beret & Geopolitical Expert, Michael Yon, Joins Mike Adams To Warn Of A Worldwide Lockdown If Other Strategic Trade Choke Points Are Closed— Just Like The Strait Of Hormuz: "This Is All Part Of A Global Depopulation Plan!"