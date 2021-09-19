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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE! Feds NCIC "Terrorist List" EXPOSED!
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150 views • September 19, 2021
Barbara Lunkenheimer is a grandmother of 5, paramedic, former 911 dispatcher and married to a federal police officer who's a veteran of the U.S. military.
https://rumble.com/vmn05n-breaking-exclusive-feds-ncic-terrorist-list-exposed.html
She was present at the Jan 6 rally, and NEVER ENTERED THE BUILDING. She has NEVER been charged with a crime.
She was told by a Security Forces officer that she's on a "terrorist watch list", entered by the FEDS into NCIC, and she is now PROHIBITED from entering a military base!
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https://rumble.com/vmn05n-breaking-exclusive-feds-ncic-terrorist-list-exposed.html
She was present at the Jan 6 rally, and NEVER ENTERED THE BUILDING. She has NEVER been charged with a crime.
She was told by a Security Forces officer that she's on a "terrorist watch list", entered by the FEDS into NCIC, and she is now PROHIBITED from entering a military base!
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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