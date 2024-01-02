Wizards Log - January 2nd 2024

I plan to return to New Mexico to harvest the Sunchokes and pump out DeGoogled Phones in the early Spring. My longer term goal is to spend large periods of time surviving off of foraged food in the wilderness.
