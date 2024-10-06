Discover the Benefits and Nutritional Power of Heavy Cream Powder with Easy Recipes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creamy Maple Milkshake with Heavy Cream Powder
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons heavy cream powder
2 tablespoons non-fat milk powder
1 tablespoon maple powder (or 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup as a substitute)
1 cup cold water or milk of choice (for richer flavor)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup ice cubes
Optional: a pinch of cinnamon for flavor
~Watch video for full instructions~
