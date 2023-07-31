A Column of Ukrainian Armed Forces Armored Vehicles - AFTER it Breaks Through the Main Defense Line of the Russian Army - Zaporozhye Front, near Orekhov

A column of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles "breaks through the main defense line" of the Russian Army near Orekhov.
This is the news proudly published by Ukrainian sources for three days about the alleged breakthrough on the Zaporozhye front.
The footage shows the aftermath of the "breakthrough": another graveyard of armored vehicles among the many now present in the area between Rabotino and Verbove.
🐻 Can't win on the battlefield, try to win on Twitter at least
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.