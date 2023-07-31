Create New Account
A Column of Ukrainian Armed Forces Armored Vehicles - AFTER it Breaks Through the Main Defense Line of the Russian Army - Zaporozhye Front, near Orekhov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
211 views
Published 17 hours ago

A column of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles "breaks through the main defense line" of the Russian Army near Orekhov.

This is the news proudly published by Ukrainian sources for three days about the alleged breakthrough on the Zaporozhye front.

The footage shows the aftermath of the "breakthrough": another graveyard of armored vehicles among the many now present in the area between Rabotino and Verbove.

🐻 Can't win on the battlefield, try to win on Twitter at least

