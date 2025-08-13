When States Had Backbone: The Militia Showdown They Never Teach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does the federal government have unilateral power to call forth the militia? During the War of 1812, New England states not only said no, but they used the principles of the 10th Amendment to actively interpose and resist federal demands for mobilizing the militia.
Path to Liberty: August 13, 2025