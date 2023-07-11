AOTCAS EpiSOLO: The YMCA Wants To Expose Your Teenage Daughters + Funny Pro Life Sketch

In this episolo I discuss some more crazy demonic left wing shenanigans going down at the YMCA in Springfield Illinois, and our job as Christian men to save our women and children. Then on a lighter note I share a super funny pro life sketch.
Link to article: https://www.breakthrough-ideas.com/post/ymca-accuses-teen-girl-of-hate-speech-for-opposing-man-in-girls-locker-room
