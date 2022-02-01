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Sajid Javid has announced an end to vaccinations in health and social care settings.
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174 views • February 01, 2022
From The Juggernaught Twitter
UK Sajid Javid announced an end to jabs in health and social settings. . . the Government will revoke the regulations
UK Sajid Javid announced an end to jabs in health and social settings. . . the Government will revoke the regulations
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