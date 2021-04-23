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WE ARE AT THE TIPPING POINT IN LEGAL CASE AGAINST COVID RESTRICTIONS: REINER FUELLMICH
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100 views • April 23, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich is a German-American trial lawyer who has experience prosecuting multinational companies for corrupt practices. During the past year, he has talked with doctors, academics, and others around the world to gather evidence that government covid restrictions have been based on questionable science, and that politicians have been working with the WHO around the world to deceive humanity. He says that we're at the tipping point in terms of the legal evidence. Watch to find out what that means.
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