P.6 Plant your old sprouting potatoes (gone spindly, insufficient sun), even in pots; good survival food MVI_9784

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There seems to be a widespread belief, encouraged by the garden supplies industry, that you must buy ‘seed’ potatoes to grow potatoes. When your eating potatoes get old and begin sprouting, plant them, and they’ll grow into fully productive, ordinary potatoes. With just a few other foods and supplements, this stick-to-your-ribs crop will keep you alive and thriving, with energy to work another day.