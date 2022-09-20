Create New Account
12 Perennial Plants You Should Be Growing
Instead of starting all over with your garden each year, why not plant more perennials and less annuals and make it less work? Perennials only need to be planted once and after that every year they will keep producing, less work and more food! 

There are well over 100 perennial crops, but here are some of our favourites:

RhubarbAsparagus
Kale
Garlic
Horseradish
Radicchio
Globe Artichokes
Jerusalem Artichokes
Chives
Berries
Watercress
Sorrel

To read more about perennials and details about each plant click here https://foodforestabundance.com/12-perennial-veggies-to-plant/

