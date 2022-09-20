12 Perennial Plants You Should Be Growing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Instead of starting all over with your garden each year, why not plant more perennials and less annuals and make it less work? Perennials only need to be planted once and after that every year they will keep producing, less work and more food!
There are well over 100 perennial crops, but here are some of our favourites:
RhubarbAsparagus
Kale
Garlic
Horseradish
Radicchio
Globe Artichokes
Jerusalem Artichokes
Chives
Berries
Watercress
Sorrel
To read more about perennials and details about each plant click here https://foodforestabundance.com/12-perennial-veggies-to-plant/