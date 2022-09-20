12 Perennial Plants You Should Be Growing

Instead of starting all over with your garden each year, why not plant more perennials and less annuals and make it less work? Perennials only need to be planted once and after that every year they will keep producing, less work and more food!

There are well over 100 perennial crops, but here are some of our favourites:

RhubarbAsparagus

Kale

Garlic

Horseradish

Radicchio

Globe Artichokes

Jerusalem Artichokes

Chives

Berries

Watercress

Sorrel

To read more about perennials and details about each plant click here https://foodforestabundance.com/12-perennial-veggies-to-plant/