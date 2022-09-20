12 Perennial Plants You Should Be Growing

Instead of starting all over with your garden each year, why not plant more perennials and less annuals and make it less work? Perennials only need to be planted once and after that every year they will keep producing, less work and more food!
There are well over 100 perennial crops, but here are some of our favourites:
RhubarbAsparagus
Kale
Garlic
Horseradish
Radicchio
Globe Artichokes
Jerusalem Artichokes
Chives
Berries
Watercress
Sorrel
To read more about perennials and details about each plant click here https://foodforestabundance.com/12-perennial-veggies-to-plant/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.