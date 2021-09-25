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Peace has been declared; no more War! — International Peace Proclamation
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181 views • September 25, 2021
Be it known to All to Whom these Presents come: an International Peace Treaty has been established ending all hostilities related to The American Civil War which unofficially began in 1861 with an Executive Declaration issued by then-Territorial President Abraham Lincoln.
Source: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/federal-record/
Source: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/federal-record/
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