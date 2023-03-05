Going for clots or heart surgery? Let your family guardian heirs banker lawyer see why you may be also act out-of-character afterwards. Happened to my good friend. With receipts..

Prevention is the best cure. This is not a yak yak yak talking head video. Going for clots or heart surgery? Let your family guardian heirs banker lawyer see why you may be also acting out-of-character post-surgery. Happened to my good friend. A consumer fraud litigation discovery.





After a good friend





who had clots



pulled out of her



blood vessels



sent me



this out-of-character



email ..



Music: Dear Moon



Musician: EnjoyMusic



URL: https://enjoymusic.ai





blood,clot,surgery,anesthetic,pharmacy,fraud,elderly,myocarditis,telemarketing,telemarketers,pericarditis,heart surgery,blood surgery,died suddenly,911,ambulance,emergency,syndrome,finances,crime,elderly,scam,scammed

