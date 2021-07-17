EP 2535 9AM COVER UP IS WORSE THAN THE CRIMES FBI & BREITBART IGNORE AZ FELONIES!

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Yesterday news out of Arizona should have been all over the mainstream media, but it wasn’t. While Fox news still allows Tucker Carlson to speak about the facts you would be hard pressed to find articles on their top rated website covering the story or featuring it live on their breaking live news segments. Gateway Pundit, America’s Voice, Steve Bannon’s War Room, along with OANN are also doing a good job covering the story but there are obviously some once heavy hitters missing from this lineup. Alarmingly, Independent news outlets like Brietbart are shying away from these groundbreaking issues. Brietbart, a once reliable source for Independent news, has chosen to thus far remain silent about the Arizona Audit and as of this morning have written no articles about their findings of felonious activity.
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