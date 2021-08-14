© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULLY VACCINATED AND DIES OF COVID DOCTOR QUOTE "IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE IF NOT VACCINATED AT ALL"
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 14, 2021
Yes the doctor actually said that if he was not vaccinated it could have been worse...really? So like if he lived and somehow made it through what you bastards did to him he might sue you and that would be worse? Holy Cow. Listen to what his idiot daughter says.
They cannot test for any variant of covid there is no "Delta" variant it is all fake:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
They cannot test for any variant of covid there is no "Delta" variant it is all fake:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.