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Men who are raping New Age Wicca witch angry feminists are Satanist Draco reptilian hybrid feminists
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115 views • December 04, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). Many rapists are Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid Satanist feminist men or Draco reptilian chimera incarnate avatar Satanist feminist men who infuse feminist Jezebel angry demons into the raped female New Age "alien contactee" necromancy spirit channeling human witches, so all presidents & first ladies rape humans. As the number of these reptilian hybrid people increase in the Western feminist nations, the more Satanist witches increase, and the more evil increases in these “women’s head coverings rebelling” rebellious Western feminist nations, and the more God’s judgment wrath will come upon these Western feminist nations by sword and famine and plague and demon armies and asteroids. If the millions and millions of religious Christians want to redefine hundreds of Bible verses to attract church donators, and rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and tax unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, the more increase of returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar men in men’s bodies genetically converted to women, and the more nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar women in women’s bodies genetically converted to men, will increase. The more apostate the Western feminist nations’ End Times harlot Church becomes and more “women’s equality” they become, the more the humans are exterminated and replaced. These pastors and religious Christians do not listen to us real Christians, so they will all get destroyed by their Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and other gods and the infiltrators who they are covering up and condoning by their silence.
Step 1: Rape human witches & infuse demons.
Step 2: Create raped feminists to destroy society.
Step 3: Remove spiritual protection & replace humans.
Step 4: Western feminist nations become sex slaves.
The AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich is infiltrating huge numbers of their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people into the nations in both American military uniforms and Chinese military uniforms and other nations’ military uniforms, in order to make the humans believe they are fighting each other and to kill fellow humans. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” pastors and religious Christians are condoning all these evils and infiltration by their silence and hiding in fear from assassinations and families getting massacred and all income cut off and being ridiculed by church donators as lunatics. They have the blood of millions of people on their hands, because they are cowardly traitor “fake watchmen on the wall.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Step 1: Rape human witches & infuse demons.
Step 2: Create raped feminists to destroy society.
Step 3: Remove spiritual protection & replace humans.
Step 4: Western feminist nations become sex slaves.
The AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich is infiltrating huge numbers of their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people into the nations in both American military uniforms and Chinese military uniforms and other nations’ military uniforms, in order to make the humans believe they are fighting each other and to kill fellow humans. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” pastors and religious Christians are condoning all these evils and infiltration by their silence and hiding in fear from assassinations and families getting massacred and all income cut off and being ridiculed by church donators as lunatics. They have the blood of millions of people on their hands, because they are cowardly traitor “fake watchmen on the wall.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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