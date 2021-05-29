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'Eustace Mullins - Murder by Injection (Full Length)
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189 views • May 29, 2021
Eustace Mullins (1923-2010), discusses one of his best-selling books; 'Murder by Injection' exposing the unholy dynasty of the big drug companies, the medical establishment, the Rockefeller syndicate and the evils of the cut-slash-and-burn cancer racket that has killed millions in the name of 'fighting cancer.'
While there are many books on the corruption of modern medicine, there is no other book out there that so effectively tells the whole story as does this seminal volume, laying bare the criminal machinations of those who profit in the name of "promoting good health." The federal bureaucracy that ostensibly "regulates" the big drug companies is all part and parcel of the problem.
http://www.amazon.com/Murder-Injection-Medical-Conspiracy-Against/dp/B001E0A758/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;s=books&qid=1294731129&sr=8-1
Playlist: http://www.youtube.com/view_play_list?p=9A4F769BA6FE63AA
While there are many books on the corruption of modern medicine, there is no other book out there that so effectively tells the whole story as does this seminal volume, laying bare the criminal machinations of those who profit in the name of "promoting good health." The federal bureaucracy that ostensibly "regulates" the big drug companies is all part and parcel of the problem.
http://www.amazon.com/Murder-Injection-Medical-Conspiracy-Against/dp/B001E0A758/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;s=books&qid=1294731129&sr=8-1
Playlist: http://www.youtube.com/view_play_list?p=9A4F769BA6FE63AA
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