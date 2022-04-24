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The Root of ALL Evil...
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140 views • April 24, 2022
If you say that the love of money is not the root of all evil...then it's probably because you love money.
I am not trying to be mean, I am just trying to get people to be honest with themselves.
I am not trying to be mean, I am just trying to get people to be honest with themselves.
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