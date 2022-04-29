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Pfizer can't hide this ANYMORE | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
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94 views • April 29, 2022
In Pfizer's documents to the SEC, there are troubling revelations. The company says that profitability this year could be impacted by the Covid vaccine's safety, efficacy and the medical community. What does this mean? We break it all down. #pfizer
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#redacted #claytonmorris
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About Clayton Morris:
Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.
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DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3bXXqUO6eQ
We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch.
Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. https://morninginvest.com
Open an amazing 9% interest savings account alternative and get free money in the process with our link: https://morninginvest.com/outlet
Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
Join our FREE Financial Freedom 90 Day Bootcamp. Totally Free. Download it here: https://morninginvest.com/Bootcamp
#redacted #claytonmorris
-----
About Clayton Morris:
Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.
-----
DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3bXXqUO6eQ
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