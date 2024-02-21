Who Is PAUL HILL?

"You have a responsibility to protect your neighbor's life, and to use force if necessary to do so. In an effort to suppress this truth, you may mix my blood with the blood of the unborn, and those who have fought to defend the oppressed. However, truth and righteousness will prevail. May God help you to protect the unborn as you would want to be protected." - Paul J. Hill

https://www.armyofgod.com/Paulhillindex.html