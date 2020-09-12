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Black Lives Matter #BaltimoreRiots | True News
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24 views • September 12, 2020
In the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death in the hands of Baltimore Police - sections of Baltimore convulsed in riots, arson and looting. Stefan Molyneux looks at history, past decisions and their hidden impact - which have lead to serious frustrations within the black community.
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Sources:
http://www.wnd.com/2015/04/the-real-immigration-issue-jobs/#fPV1PFu7IkSCOV69.99
http://www.nber.org/digest/may07/w12518.html
http://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-washington-times-daily/20150427/281496454831819/TextView
http://www.hispanicvista.com/HVC/Columnist/HVC/Opinion/Guest_Columns/051510_Dr_Robert_Peace.htm
http://www.vdare.com/articles/why-not-just-give-them-a-roomful-of-gold-or-immigration-just-another-government-program
http://dailycaller.com/2014/01/16/the-racist-history-of-the-minimum-wage/
http://www.americanthinker.com/2014/07/the_minimum_wage_is_a_racist_law.html#ixzz3YcFeaSOV
http://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesdorn/2013/05/07/the-minimum-wage-delusion-and-the-death-of-common-sense/
http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11292-012-9163-y
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources:
http://www.wnd.com/2015/04/the-real-immigration-issue-jobs/#fPV1PFu7IkSCOV69.99
http://www.nber.org/digest/may07/w12518.html
http://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-washington-times-daily/20150427/281496454831819/TextView
http://www.hispanicvista.com/HVC/Columnist/HVC/Opinion/Guest_Columns/051510_Dr_Robert_Peace.htm
http://www.vdare.com/articles/why-not-just-give-them-a-roomful-of-gold-or-immigration-just-another-government-program
http://dailycaller.com/2014/01/16/the-racist-history-of-the-minimum-wage/
http://www.americanthinker.com/2014/07/the_minimum_wage_is_a_racist_law.html#ixzz3YcFeaSOV
http://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesdorn/2013/05/07/the-minimum-wage-delusion-and-the-death-of-common-sense/
http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11292-012-9163-y
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