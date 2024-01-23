Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 20-22





▪️Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have continued to attack Russia's rear facilities. In Ust-Luga, Leningrad region, a drone damaged the Novatek gas terminal, which caused the production process to be stopped.





▪️Ukrainian forces have attacked dozens of settlements in the border area of Belgorod region. The civilian infrastructure was damaged, and one civilian with shrapnel wounds was taken to the hospital.





▪️In Svatove direction, Russian units continue to hold the initiative. During the successful offensive of Russian Armed Forces, Krokhmal'ne was completely liberated, fighting is taking place on the southern outskirts of Berestove.





▪️In addition, Russian Army soldiers advanced along the N-26 highway leading to Kup'yans'k. As a result of competent assault operations south of Krokhmal'ne, it was possible to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Kotlyarivka and Kyslivka.





▪️To the west of Bakhmut, Russian units have gained a foothold in the central part of Bohdanivka, AFU maintains its presence on the southwestern outskirts. Near Ivanivske, Russian soldiers are entrenched in forest plantations south-east of the settlement.

▪️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops broke through enemy defences south of Avdiivka. Russian Armed Forces managed to take a large fortified area "Tsarska ohota", which remained impregnable since 2014.





▪️At the same time, in Donetsk, AFU once again organize a bloody terror, firing from MLRS at a city market in the city center at a weekend. 28 people were killed and over two dozen were wounded. The next day, the city was attacked by drones, and over a thousand houses were left without electricity.