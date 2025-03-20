BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VACCINE DNA BOMBSHELL: ARE WE BECOMING GMOS? - MERKEL’S COVID COVERUP EXPOSED 💉💉💉
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1909 followers
223 views • 1 month ago

VACCINE DNA BOMBSHELL: ARE WE BECOMING GMOS? - MERKEL’S COVID COVERUP EXPOSED

💉💉💉


Patrick Christy uncovers two explosive stories shaking the foundations of the COVID-19 narrative. A Slovak official claims vaccines contain dangerous DNA levels, potentially turning recipients into GMOs. Meanwhile, Angela Merkel stands accused of burying a damning report on COVID-19’s origins. - GB News.


IY DIDN'T START IN CHINA, FAUCI STARTED IT RIGHT HERE IN THE GOOD OLE USA. FAUCI NEEDS TO BE PUBLICLY HUNG FOR CRIME'S AGAINST HUMANITY.


💥💥💥


EPHESIANS 5:11 

Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.


JOHN 3:20 

For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.


ISAIAH 5:20  

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!

✝️✝️✝️


exposedcoverupvaccine dna bombshellare we becominggmos - merkels covid
