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Bill Gates Is A Wanker, Corona Virus Song | By Charlie Cheswick(2020)
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897 views • November 27, 2020
Uploaded by @ThePrisoner, Charlie Cheswick Records (2020) - Bill Gates Is A Wanker Coronavirus Song.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/159982925862488
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Parler:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
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Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
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FLAT OUT TRUTH Facebook Group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307/
[FLAT OUT TRUTH - BACKUP Facebook Group]:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/662288694612777/?hc_location=group
LINKS FOR MUGS;
Custom made to order; Q, Patriot, truther ETC.. mugs made by Nigel and his missus:- https://www.facebook.com/runnie.pooh
Nigels Youtube Channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoSflPZZ_p6bamGQpYa45aw
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The Original English Conspiracy Channel Youtube:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
Last channel I was locked out of by Theirtube called 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
[PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU EVER NOTICE A LINK NOT WORKING, CHEERS]
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/159982925862488
**********
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER CHANNELS, PAGES & SOCIAL MEDIAS! Subscribe to channels, follow pages and add us on social medias, it's the only way to get the right information amongst all of this banning, heavy censorship and rigged algorythms..
Parler:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
LBRY:- https://open.lbry.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
Brand New Tube:- https://brandnewtube.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Twitter:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/theenglishconspiracychannel/
Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
The English Conspiracy Channel Facebok Page:- https://www.facebook.com/The-English-Conspiracy-Channel-102509211583779/?view_public_for=102509211583779
FLAT OUT TRUTH Facebook Group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307/
[FLAT OUT TRUTH - BACKUP Facebook Group]:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/662288694612777/?hc_location=group
LINKS FOR MUGS;
Custom made to order; Q, Patriot, truther ETC.. mugs made by Nigel and his missus:- https://www.facebook.com/runnie.pooh
Nigels Youtube Channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoSflPZZ_p6bamGQpYa45aw
--------------------
The Original English Conspiracy Channel Youtube:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
Last channel I was locked out of by Theirtube called 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
[PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU EVER NOTICE A LINK NOT WORKING, CHEERS]
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