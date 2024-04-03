CTP (S1EAprSpecial, 20240403) Session with G'sta (Loss, Recovery, Music) BTS/SP Video

S1EAprSpecial1 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 3 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EAprSpecial1) "Recovery (Session w/ Rapper G'Sta)"

Discussion with Rapper G'Sta on Life and how anyone can be one major event/catastrophe from losing it all, and road to recovery. His Journey through Life and across several States, though his Soul remains with NOLA. Dealing with Life and Loss following Hurricane Katrina. His desire to return "positivity" to Rap and all the various Genres he Records in. His Influences and Mentors, his breathing his now Trophy Girl and Fiance' into existence with his "Luv U 2 Life" tune.

- No corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat

- https://sostimulusent.com

- Luv U 2 Life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=732JLr8yDH0

- Help those in need: https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity





