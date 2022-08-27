Rothschilds/China Track, Spy on, Rob, Poison, Kill Travelers/Populations?

(Opinion) To get away w/ Domestic Spying, & to pocket US Tax Dollars Officials have long farmed out storage of Legal Files, Citizen Data, & Domestic Spying on US Citizens at our increasing expense. When you don’t have privacy stuff that is happening now happens ... Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

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