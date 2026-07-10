Weather Regulation Discussion, an interview with Jim Lee

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As weather modification policies continue to evolve, questions remain about how regulations are enforced and what they actually cover. Do new laws change existing practices, or do they mainly address specific activities? In our latest interview, we explore differing perspectives on weather regulation, cloud seeding oversight, and the challenges of enforcement. Watch the full conversation to hear the complete discussion, examine the arguments presented, and better understand this complex and widely debated topic.
#WeatherPolicy #ScienceDiscussion #PublicPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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