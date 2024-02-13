Russian FSB Prevented Sabotage at a Gas Distribution Station in the Leningrad region

The Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented sabotage at a gas distribution station in the Leningrad region.
According to the FSB, a foreign citizen, of Ukrainian nationality, was detained in connection with the attempted sabotage. The suspect confessed to collaborating with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and attempting to damage the pipeline using explosive devices.
The detainee faces charges under articles 281 (sabotage) and 222.1 (illegal trafficking of explosives and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
