Don't Close The Door To Life
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 20 hours ago

Let’s Make A Deal and old game show that had contestants choose between Three doors of which one had a booby prize, one had a nominal prize and one had the grand prize.  There was no way of knowing, no hint as to which door was which.  It was a blind choice.  The World gives us doors also.  We can take the door of unbelief, the door of indifference and the door of salvation.  It is not a blind choice.  WE choose the door we want based on what we know is behind each door.  No one in their right mind would chose the door that has the booby prize or the door that has the nominal prize if they knew the grand prize was behind door number one!  Yet people are doing that all day every day when they choose any door but Jesus! 

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

