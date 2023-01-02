Don't Close The Door To Life

Let’s
Make A Deal and old game show that had contestants choose between Three doors
of which one had a booby prize, one had a nominal prize and one had the grand
prize. There was no way of knowing, no
hint as to which door was which. It was
a blind choice. The World gives us doors
also. We can take the door of unbelief,
the door of indifference and the door of salvation. It is not a blind choice. WE choose the door we want based on what we
know is behind each door. No one in
their right mind would chose the door that has the booby prize or the door that
has the nominal prize if they knew the grand prize was behind door number
one! Yet people are doing that all day
every day when they choose any door but Jesus!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.