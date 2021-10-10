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GOD OVER GOVERNMENT!!! Law of the land! Or Bible in my hand!
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54 views • October 10, 2021
If you missed the latest State of Being show with Kelby Smith, catch it here now! Normally on Thursdays at 6:00 pm pst.
Listen Live: https://k4hd.com/
Show Channel: https://k4hd.com/shows/a-state-of-being/
On your Android or Apple device you can download the K4HD Radio App
Go to menu within the app, scroll down to on demand you have to click on Watch
Have you ever had that tiny thought of confusion as to why a righteous God would command us to obey unethical laws? Well that confusion ended here as Kelby gave clarity in true context of Romans 13 and the like. This will set your hearts free! Enjoy the show!Text the word "Freedom" to (855) 452-0499 for Shows and State Citizenship Notifications/Information. Many people are waking up to difficult truth about the world. Our channel will help you define that truth and place yourself into lawful protections that will completely change your course for the better.
___________________________________________________________________________
Weekly Live Shows: HISAdvocates.TV
Mondays VIP Show at 6:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/VI...
Tuesdays HISAdvocates.TV: Show at 6:00 pst: https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/
Wednesdays Question and Answer at 4:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/qu...
Thursdays Radio/TV/Podcast: A State of Being with Kelby Smith: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/A-...
___________________________________________________________________________
Become a VIP Member @ 49 per month for training and knowledge about State Citizenship: Join Here: https://www.hisadvocates.org/order?re...
Events: See https://www.hisadvocates.org/calendar for all show events
___________________________________________________________________________
All Social Media Stations/Accounts
HISAdvocates.TV: Live Every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. pst https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/ (We take the censored videos from YouTube and Facebook and post them to HISAdvocates.TV.
HISAdvocates.org: Journey to Freedom Through state Citizenship - Sign up for Free to get all notifications.
HISAdvocates Video: https://www.hisadvocates.org/resources - You can view much content on State Citizenship and Living in the Private Here
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hisa...
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hi...
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Facebook HISAdvocates Members Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hisad...
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StateoftheU...
YouTube Past Channel Content: https://www.hisadvocates.org/set/youtube
Listen Live: https://k4hd.com/
Show Channel: https://k4hd.com/shows/a-state-of-being/
On your Android or Apple device you can download the K4HD Radio App
Go to menu within the app, scroll down to on demand you have to click on Watch
Have you ever had that tiny thought of confusion as to why a righteous God would command us to obey unethical laws? Well that confusion ended here as Kelby gave clarity in true context of Romans 13 and the like. This will set your hearts free! Enjoy the show!Text the word "Freedom" to (855) 452-0499 for Shows and State Citizenship Notifications/Information. Many people are waking up to difficult truth about the world. Our channel will help you define that truth and place yourself into lawful protections that will completely change your course for the better.
___________________________________________________________________________
Weekly Live Shows: HISAdvocates.TV
Mondays VIP Show at 6:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/VI...
Tuesdays HISAdvocates.TV: Show at 6:00 pst: https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/
Wednesdays Question and Answer at 4:00 pst: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/qu...
Thursdays Radio/TV/Podcast: A State of Being with Kelby Smith: https://www.hisadvocates.org/event/A-...
___________________________________________________________________________
Become a VIP Member @ 49 per month for training and knowledge about State Citizenship: Join Here: https://www.hisadvocates.org/order?re...
Events: See https://www.hisadvocates.org/calendar for all show events
___________________________________________________________________________
All Social Media Stations/Accounts
HISAdvocates.TV: Live Every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. pst https://hisadvocates.tv/watch-live/ (We take the censored videos from YouTube and Facebook and post them to HISAdvocates.TV.
HISAdvocates.org: Journey to Freedom Through state Citizenship - Sign up for Free to get all notifications.
HISAdvocates Video: https://www.hisadvocates.org/resources - You can view much content on State Citizenship and Living in the Private Here
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hisa...
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hi...
Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HISAdvocates
CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/channel/hisadvoc...
Facebook HISAdvocates Members Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hisad...
Facebook-Living in the Private: https://www.facebook.com/groups/livin...
Facebook-HISA Media Page: https://www.facebook.com/hisadvocates
Gab - https://gab.com/HISAdvocates
Google Chat: https://hangouts.google.com/group/FJi...
HISAdvocates Videos: hhttps://www.hisadvocates.org/resources
HISAdvocates.TV: http://www.hisadvocates.tv
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Linkedin.com: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelbytsmith/
MeWe.com: https://mewe.com/p/hisadvocates
Parlor: https://parler.com/#/user/HISAdvocates
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/hisadvocates
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/hisadvocatestv
What's App Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CL7zyyTbFDA...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StateoftheU...
YouTube Past Channel Content: https://www.hisadvocates.org/set/youtube
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