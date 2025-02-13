BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Does the Bible Call Us "Sheep"?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
122 views • 2 months ago

"The Lord! But who is the Lord? What is His character? Does He have adequate credentials to be my Shepherd---my manager---my owner? And if He does---how do I come under His control? In what way do I become the object of His concern and diligent care?" - W. Phillip Keller


Keywords
biblejesussheepchristianchristianityyeshuahebrewthe good shepherdrotational grazingbiblical principlessheep farmingsheep farming for beginnersicelandic sheepwhy are we called sheep in the bible
