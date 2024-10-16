CRAZED ZOMBIE KILLED AFTER STABBING COP

https://t.me/retardsoftiktok/21232

Fairfax County (VA) Police just released this video of a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a knife-wielding black trans-woman, standing 6’6 tall, attacking this officer with a knife, seen slashing at this face and arm

Cop showed too much restraint, and it almost cost him his life.

The attacker was black. Cops are afraid of getting the Derek Chauvin treatment.