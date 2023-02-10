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02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: Shan Weijian uses his hatchet men in the American judicial system to persecute the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement.
02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：单伟健利用其在美国司法系统的打手迫害新中国联邦和爆料革命